Debt Collection Software – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Debt Collection Software Market is expected to reach $6.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in debt collection software market include Adtec Software, Atradius Collections, Chetu Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. , Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Temenos AG, Tieto, TransUnion LLC., Ехреrіаn, СDЅ Ѕоftwаrе, Тоtаlіtу Ѕоftwаrе, Соmtесh Ѕуѕtеmѕ, Dесса Ѕоftwаrе, Соmtrоnіс Ѕуѕtеmѕ, Quаntrах Соrр, СОDІХ, and ЅеіkоЅоft .

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include high demand for commercial & consumer debt recovery services across the BFSI organizations, increase in need to save the time required for administrative duties, rise in demand to reduce bad debt & improve cash flow, and need to control, manage, and automate debt collection process. However, high integration and implementation cost is likely to hamper the market.

Debt collection software automates the debt collection process and provides real-time information of debtor portfolios to the collectors. This software offers features such as customer segmentation based on collection scenarios, automation of customer reminders, email & letters, streamlining communication with clients, suitable payment plans, transaction management, commission management, compliance management, invoice management, payment, and others. A debt collection software can be deployed on-premises or on cloud depending upon the convenience of organizations. Various industry players opt for all-in-one debt collection solutions. These solutions include implementation, support, and maintenance of the software.

By deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in need to secure critical data from cyber-threats and monitor the invasion of data within the organization. These factors promote users to implement on-premises-based debt collection software.

On the basis of geography, North America is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in need for strategic debt recovery solutions coupled with high adoption of analytical framework among players in this region. Moreover, the North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering debt collection software and services, and its financial position enables it to invest majorly in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Deployments Covered:

• On-premises

• Cloud

• Web-based

Components Covered:

• Services

• Software

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

End Users Covered:

• Government

• Telecom & Utilities

• Financial Institutions

• Collection Agencies

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Other End Users

Types Covered:

• Offline

• Online

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

