Network Telemetry – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Network Telemetry Market is expected to reach $1,628.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 35.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in network telemetry market include Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, Inc., Barefoot Networks, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Solarflare Communications Inc. (Xilinx), VOLANSYS Technologies, Pluribus Networks, Inc., Right-To-Win, Ixia (Keysight Technologies), Anuta Networks International, Marvell International, NetAcquire Corporation, Apcela, Criterion Networks, Redline, Trimble, Google, Waystream AB, and Netronome.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in network attacks and security breaches, growing need to quickly resolve downtime issues, advancements in network architecture and emerging networking technologies. However, regulatory issues are likely to hamper the market.

The demand for network telemetry is on the rise on account of increasing demand for optimization of network infrastructure. These solutions enable large enterprises to manage their routine network-based business operations. It describes how information from various data sources can be collected using a set of automated communication processes and transmitted to one or more receiving equipment for analysis tasks.

By component, the services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the wide adoption of network telemetry solutions across enterprises and service providers, thereby generating demand for consulting services; integration and deployment services and training, support, and maintenance services across the globe. Services refer to the support offered by network telemetry companies to assist customers in efficiently using network telemetry solutions and maintaining them. Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations for the software or platform, and helping customers integrate their software or platform with other Information Technology (IT) solutions.

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies & infrastructure. Moreover, the rapid changes in IT infrastructure, such as cloud and virtualization, have significantly increased the pressure on network administrators to manage the network infrastructure. This is expected to increase the demand for network telemetry solutions across verticals and service providers in this region. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as 4G and 5G technologies, encourage telecom providers to adopt network telemetry solutions at every layer of the network.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Service Providers

• Verticals

Deployment Models Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

