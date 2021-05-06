Dental Imaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Dental Imaging Market is expected to reach $5.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dental Imaging Market include 3Shape A/S, ACTEON Group, Align Technology Inc, Apteryx Imaging Inc, Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co Ltd, Carestream Dental LLC, Cefla S.C., DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, DURR DENTAL SE, Envista Holdings Corporation, FONA Italy, Genoray Co Ltd, J. MORITA CORP, Midmark Corporation, Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co Ltd, Owandy Radiology, PLANMECA OY, Prexion Inc, VATECH Co Ltd and Yoshida Dental MFG. Co Ltd.

Increasing occurrence of dental diseases and technological advancements are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of these systems is restraining the market growth.

Dental imaging is a procedure of production of a high quality images for the diagnosis of dental issues. These technologies help dental specialists to analyze dental diseases by providing actual and visual images of the dental issues such as hidden dental structure, cavities, bone loss, and oral malignant melanoma.

Based on end user, the dental hospitals & clinics segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising affordability of advanced systems, growing patient awareness, and increasing requirement for fast and accurate patient diagnosis and treatment planning.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of technically advanced and innovative systems by the specialists and rising awareness among patients.

Methods Covered:

• Bitewing

• Occlusal

• Periapical

Products Covered:

• Intraoral Imaging Systems

• Extraoral Imaging Systems

Technologies Covered:

• Dental Optic Imaging

• Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

• General X-ray Imaging Systems

Applications Covered:

• Endodontics

• Implantology

• Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

• Orthodontics

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Dental Academic & Research Institutes

• Dental Diagnostic Centers

• Dental Hospitals & Clinics

• Dental Laboratories

• Forensic Laboratories

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

