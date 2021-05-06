Edible Ink and Accessories – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Edible Ink and Accessories Market is expected to reach $37.88 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Edible Ink and Accessories Market include Anycake.com Ltd, Bake & Deco Warehouse, Canon Inc, Edible Image Holdings Pty Ltd, Icing Images, Ink 4 Cakes, Island Inkjet & Laser Toners, Kopykake Enterprises Inc, Lexmark International Inc, Seiko Epson Corporation, and The Cake Decorating Co.

Increasing demand from consumers in households and growing production capabilities for standalone printers are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, scarcity of skilled, talented workers and costly equipment is hampering the market growth.

The edible ink and accessories market comprises of edible ink made out of food-grade colours and accessories to deploy the ink over an edible paper. Edible ink and accessories have a major application in the bakery and confectionery industry which is currently experiencing steady year-on-year growth. The edible ink and accessories market is having appositive impact owing to its early initiation and growing nature of the bakery and confectionery decorative market.

Based on the application, the bakery segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the demand for bakery and baked goods, increasing bakery chain culture and cafe culture which has become widespread across the globe. Moreover, new artisanal bakery products are found on the shelves, capturing the eye and taste of consumers.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for edible ink and accessories from bakery and confectionery services and processors in North America. This is the major factor which led to the growth of the market in the North America region.

Products Covered:

• Cartridge

• Pens & Markers

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales Channel

• Indirect Sales Channel

Applications Covered:

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Snacks

End Users Covered:

• Food Services/ HoReCa

• Household/Retail

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

