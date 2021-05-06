Squash Drinks – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Squash Drinks Market is expected to reach $1,583.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Squash Drinks Market include Unilever plc (Kissan), Tovali Limited (Tovali), Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd., Suntory group (Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.), Prigat, PepsiCo, Inc (Tropicana), Nichols plc (Vimto), J Sainsbury plc (Sainsbury’s), Harboe’s Brewery (Harboe Squash Light), Dr Pepper Snapple Group (Schweppes), Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Tuborg Squash), Britvic PLC. (Robinsons), and The Coca-Cola Company.

Rising demand for non-alcoholic products among consumers and increasing adoption of natural fruit juices as an alternative to aerated drinks by health-conscious consumers are propelling the market growth. However, the fructose present in the squash causing health issues and the availability of a better alternative are hampering the market growth.

Squash is a concentrated syrup which is made from the water, sugar or sugar substitute, fruit juice and used in the beverage making. Squash is generally non-alcoholic as it is not fermented. Squash is also known as cordial. Squash is also used mixed with alcoholic drinks to make cocktails.

Based on the distribution channel, the online retailing segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as online stores offers great discounts, easy delivery of the product at the doorstep and exploring opportunities in online retailing to further sales for manufacturers.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing consumption of these drinks in various beverages such as cocktails and other alcoholic beverages and the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages.

Types Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Natures Covered:

• Blended

• Regular

Product Types Covered:

• Added Sugar

• No Added Sugar

Base Types Covered:

• Citrus Fruit

• Berry

• Tropical & Exotic Fruit

• Mixed Fruit

• Herbal

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Retailing

• Store-based Retailing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

