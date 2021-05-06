Recombinant Factor C Assay – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Recombinant Factor C Assay Market is expected to reach $30.40 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Recombinant Factor C Assay Market include Hyglos GmbH – a bioMérieux Company and Lonza Group.

The rise in need of alternative endotoxin detection tests and cost advantages by helping in reducing the operator risks is propelling the market growth. However, the lack of long-term studies that validate rFC for combination testing of unknown samples is hampering the market growth.

Recombinant factor C (rFC) assay is an alternative to LAL tests utilized for endotoxin testing of the products for pyrogens. Recombinant factor C (rFC) assay is a synthetic correspondent of Factor C and is the first part of the horseshoe crab clotting cascade, which is activated in response to endotoxins.

Based on the brand, the PyroGene segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is being the first marketed rFC assay product used as an alternative to LAL tests and also it is one of the main products tested as an alternative to LAL tests to conserve the Limulus species.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to incorporation of rFC as a recognized endotoxin detection test by pharmacopoeias, and focus on conservation of the Limulus species.

End Users Covered:

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Biotechnology Companies

• Medical Device Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

Brands Covered:

• EndoNext

• PyroGene

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

