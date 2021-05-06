Organic Pea Protein – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Organic Pea Protein Market is expected to reach $42.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Organic Pea Protein Market include Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods Inc, Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd, Aidp Incorporated, World Food Processing L.L.C, Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co, The Scoular Company, Zelang Group, The Green Labs Llc, and Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing vegan population, rising demand for organic products, and supportive government initiatives. However, high cost of the product is the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Pea protein is concentrated protein substance that is made by grinding dried peas and excluding its starch and fiber contents. Pea protein products have wide range of applications due to their high nutritional value and hygienic production process.

By application, the food & beverages segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as organic pea protein has a neutral taste and is allergen-free.

On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for condition-specific nutrition in the region.

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Functions Covered:

• Stabilization

• Texturing

• Emulsification

• Gelation

Types Covered:

• Concentrates

• Textured

• Isolates

Brands Covered:

• Purispea Protein

• Veg-O-Tein Protein

• Phyto-therapy

• Peasipro

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dietary Supplements

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Animal Feed

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

