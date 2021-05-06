Cashew Milk – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cashew Milk Market is expected to reach $68.19 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Cashew Milk Market include Danone S.A., Nutty Life LLC, So Delicious Dairy Free, Provamel, WhiteWave Services Inc, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Dream Blends, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Alpro, Blue Diamond Growers Inc , Califia Farms, and Forager Project.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are emergence of plant-based food, rising consumer focus on nutrition intake, and health benefits of cashew milk. However, availability of substitutes is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Cashew milk is non-dairy milk which is derived from the blended cashew. This lactose free alternative of milk is a source of vitamins, iron, and other nutrients which are good for the health. Its calorie content is lower than that of cow’s milk or soya milk.

By type, the plain cashew milk segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is rich in vitamins and minerals. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing vegan population in countries like the US and Canada.

Natures Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Types Covered:

• Flavoured Cashew Milk

• Plain Cashew Milk

Products Covered:

• Cashew Coffee Nut Milk

• Milk Chocolate Cashew

• Cashews Chocolate Milk

• Dairy Free Cashew Milk

Packaging Covered:

• Bottles

• Cartons

• Jars

• Cans

• Pouches

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Independent Small Groceries

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Online

Applications Covered:

• Vending Machines Service

• Takeaway

• Coffeehouse Service

• Drink To Go

• Personal Use

• Restaurant Service

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

