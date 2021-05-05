Remote Towers – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Remote Towers Market is expected to reach $626.23 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 33.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Remote Towers Market include Searidge Technologies, Leonardo S.P.A, Kongsberg Gruppen, Frequentis Group, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Raytheon Company, Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB , Avinor AS, NATS Holdings Limited , Skysoft-ATM SA and Systems Interface.

Increased number of airports and increased effectiveness and safety are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, limited network infrastructure is hampering the market growth.

Remote tower solutions give an approach to air traffic control by digitizing and incorporating airport functions. It allows air base Flight Information Service (FIS) or Air Traffic Control (ATC) from a remote position to make easy streaming in real time of the view and to preserve a level of operational safety. The remote towers market is anticipated to grow as there is a high command for remote towers due to growing air traffic at tier one airports.

Based on the system type, the airport equipment segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to better need for complicated airport equipment for high value input data transfer to remote towers, as the transfer of error-free data and voice communication to a remote tower is critical for the implementation of remote virtual towers.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing focus on air traffic management in order to decrease cost as well as carbon footprint are factors propelling growth of the target market in this region. In addition, the presence of key players in countries, coupled with rising number of remote towers are also factors anticipated to augment growth of the target market in this region.

System Types Covered:

• Airport Equipment

• Network Solutions

• Remote Tower Modules

Operation Types Covered:

• Single

• Multiple

• Contingency

Applications Covered:

• Communication

• Flight Data Handling

• Information & Control

• Surveillance

• Visualization

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

