Microprocessor – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Microprocessor Market is expected to reach $136.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Microprocessor Market include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm technologies Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation, Amlogic, Samsung, MediaTek, Broadcom, Spreadtrum , IBM, Leadcore, Freescale and Nufront.

Growing market for wearable devices, especially smart watches and increasing impact of internet of things (IoT) are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, Growing preference toward portable devices over larger computing devices is hampering the market growth.

A microprocessor is an electronic component integrated on a single integrated circuit (IC) that contains millions of small components, together with transistors, diodes, and resistors, which work together. This chip consists of different functions such as timing functions, data storage, and interaction with the peripheral devices. These ICs are used in different electronic devices such as servers, tablets, smartphones, and embedded devices, among others.

Based on the Application, the personal computers segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing use of microprocessor chip inside personal computers across the globe. Microprocessor offers different advantages together with improved storage, better volatile memory, logical functions, more operating system tasks, and low power consumption, leading to enlarged adoption of the component in the personal computer application.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and other electronics, such as laptops, mobiles, desktops, and tablets, in the region. Developing economies such as China and India are also supporting the market growth due to different factors such as rapid digitization, increasing penetration of high-tech gadgets, and advancement of automotive electronics.

Types Covered:

• Analog-To-Digital and Digital-To-Analog Converter

• Direct Memory Access Controller

• Discrete Graphics

• Integrated Graphics

• Peripheral Component Interconnects Bus

• Universal Serial Bus

• Video Graphics Adapter

Architectures Covered:

• Advanced RISC Machine (ARM)

• Microprocessor Without Interlocked Pipelined Stages (MIPS)

• Scalable Processor Architecture (SPARC)

• Power

• X86

Technologies Covered:

• Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

• Complex Instruction Set Computing (CISC)

• Digital Signal Processors (DSP)

• Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC)

• Superscalar

Applications Covered:

• Embedded Devices

• Personal Computers

• Servers

• Smartphones

• Tablets

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Medical

• Server

• Manufacturing

• Communication

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

