Transportation Composites – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Transportation Composites Market is expected to reach $88.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Transportation Composites Market include Royal DSM, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited , Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Jushi Group, SGL Group, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Norco Composites & Grp, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, Feadship and Lee Aerospace.

Increasing demand for light-weight materials and fuel-efficient vehicles and growing usage of composites in commercial aircraft are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high processing and manufacturing cost are hampering the market growth.

Transportation composites are widely used in aquatic, aerospace & defense, and automotive, along with other business. Composites offer higher properties, such as high abrasion resistance, improved stiffness, high modulus, excellent strength, low density, outstanding chemical resistance, and low creep, which build them suitable for use in automotive machinery, internal car panels, aircraft structures, and others.

Based on the application, the interior segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to their advanced properties, such as strength, durability, low weight, and resistance to heat, temperature, and wetness, transportation composites are broadly used for interior applications in the automotive and aerospace industries.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the replacement of old and inefficient aircraft provide ample opportunities for the transportation composites market in this region.

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Injection Molding Process

• Resin Transfer Molding Process (RTM)

• Compression Molding Process

Fibers Covered:

• Carbon

• Glass

• Natural

Resins Covered:

• Thermoplastic

• Thermoset

Transportation Types Covered:

• Waterways

• Roadways

• Railways

• Airways

Applications Covered:

• Exterior

• Interior

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

