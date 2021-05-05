Docker Monitoring – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Docker Monitoring Market is expected to reach $2,169.99 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 33.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Docker Monitoring Market include Dynatrace, IBM, Sysdig, Riverbed Technology, Oracle, Sciencelogic, Solarwinds, Micro Focus, Appdynamics, New Relic, Broadcom, Microsoft, Splunk, Datadog and BMC Software.

Rising demand for optimizing application performance across a dynamic container environment is driving the growth of the market. However, the complex docker container security is hampering the market growth.

Docker monitoring is the instrument that tracks, identify, and set an alert on what’s happening inside the docker. Docker monitoring provides some benefits such as cost optimization, effective utilization of resources, also helping in customer experience and customer satisfaction, which is highly beneficial for the enterprises.

Based on the organization size, the large enterprises segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing adoption of trending technologies, such as Docker and Dockerized applications for getting better speed and agility of services. To monitor such applications and containers, companies are increasingly adopting docker monitoring solutions.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the occurrence of huge number of docker monitoring salespersons and mounting implementation of cloud-native technologies, such as docker containerization and micro services among this region enterprise for generally getting better business and system relevance performance.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solution

Products Covered:

• Windows

• Linux

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-premises

End Users Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Ecommerce and Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

