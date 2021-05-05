Aircraft Galley – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Aircraft Galley Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Galley Market include MAPCO & Miller Metal MFG, TCI Turkish Cabin Interior, Safran SA, AIM Altitude, United Technologies Corporation, Bucher Group, Commercial Aircraft Equipment, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Dynamo Aviation Inc., JAMCO Corporation, Korita Aviation, Aerolux Ltd., Zodiac Aerospace and Rockwell Collins.

The increase in air travel, along with cheap air tickets is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, increasing taxes is hampering the market growth.

Aircraft galley is very important equipment inside the airplane cabin. Galley manufacturers and airlines consider that galleys can have an indirect or direct impact on a traveller’s flight experience. Indirect passenger experience, on the other hand, is determined by the level of contentment of the crew as a result of experience with equipment such as kitchen carts. Aircraft galley inserts are essentially utensils used for cooking for flight passengers. Aircraft galley inserts also usually include devices such as water coolers, refrigerators, coffee makers and convection ovens. The type of aircraft galley insert normally depends on the type of aircraft, the kind of galley and the specific requirements of the customer.

Based on the aircraft type, the single-aisle segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing need for such aircraft types across the globe. It is an airliner arranged along a single aisle authorize up to six-abreast seating in a cabin underneath four metres of width.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the rising orders and deliveries of new aircraft, propelled by ever-growing passenger traffic in the region. China is forecasted to become the world’s largest aviation market in terms of air traffic and India is forecasted to develop into the world’s third-largest aviation market, while other countries such as Indonesia and Thailand are forecasted to enter the top 10 global markets. Such favourable trends are anticipated to drive the demand for aircraft galleys in the region.

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Business Jets

• Single-Aisle

• Twin-Aisle

Aviation Carriages Covered:

• Local & Commercial Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Narrow-Body Aircraft

• Wide-Body Aircraft

Adjustments Covered:

• Retro

• Line

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

