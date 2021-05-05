Virtual Dressing Rooms – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Virtual Dressing Rooms Market is expected to reach $10.37 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Virtual Dressing Rooms Market include Magic Mirror, Metail, Trimirror, Total Immersion, Visualook, AstraFit, Fision Technologies, Zugara, FXGear, Sensemi, Fit Analytics, 3D-A-Porter, True Fit, ELSE Corp, Memomi, Sizebay, Coitor IT Tech, REACTIVE REALITY GMBH, Dressformer, 3DLOOK Inc., Elpro Technologies, and Fitnect Interactive.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing range of products available for customers, need for ensuring the security of products and increasing investments by various retailers. However, lack of knowledge about the products is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Virtual dressing rooms are the online equivalent of in-store fitting rooms which allows customers to try on clothes and check its fit, size, and style virtually. It has superior speed and efficiency than conventional dressing rooms.

By component, the services segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers customization and maintenance facilities for various solutions offered.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the existence of highly competitive retail sector in the region.

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

End Users Covered:

• Virtual Store

• Physical Store

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

