Metal-Air Battery – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Metal-Air Battery Market is expected to reach $1,260.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Metal-Air Battery Market include Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc, Renata Sa, Arotech Corporation, Gp Batteries International Limited, Nantenergy Inc, IBM Research, Aqua Power Systems, Fuji Pigment Co Ltd, Mal Research and Development Limited, E-Stone Batteries B.V., Log 9 Materials, Actxe Limited, Rialair Ltd, Phinergy, Everzinc, Arconic Inc, Polyplus Battery Co, Minusquare, Phinergy Marine, Ionomr Innovations Inc., Enzinc, Mag One Products Inc, Iskra, Zaf Energy Systems, and Excellatron Solid State LLC.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing acceptance of green energy sources, growing demand for storage solutions with high energy density, and rising need for zinc-air batteries. However, the lack of appropriate standards is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Metal-air batteries are light and compact power sources having a high energy density. It has superior performance when compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries and has a wide range of applications in the electronics sector.

By application, the electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the worldwide awareness regarding environmental protection and sustainable energy sources.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the automotive and electronic sectors are growing considerably in the region.

Types Covered:

• Primary Batteries

• Secondary/Rechargeable Batteries

Metals Covered:

• Aluminum-Air

• Zinc-Air

• Lithium-Air

• Iron-Air

Voltages Covered:

• High (Above 36V)

• Medium (12V to 24V)

• Low (Below 12V)

Applications Covered:

• Stationary Power

• Electric Vehicles

• Military Electronics

• Electronic Devices

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

