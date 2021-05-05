Metrology Software – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Metrology Software Market is expected to reach $1,806.80 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in metrology software market include Konica Minolta Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Ametek Creaform Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, 3D Systems, Inc., Hexagon AB, Faro Technologies, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd, Renishaw PLC, Fluke Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Innovmetric Inc., ZEISS International, Tech Soft 3D, Mitutoyo Corporation, Metrologic Group, Perceptron Inc., Minds Mechanical, GOM Metrology, Optical Gaging and Products (OGP).

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include advancements in the field of electronics and semiconductors, presence of a robust manufacturing industry across several regional pockets, increasing demand from the ship building and healthcare verticals, and demand for high quality products from consumers. However, lack of awareness is identified as a key factor hindering the market growth.

Metrology is the science of measurement. Metrology software refers to the computer tools and technology that are used for this science of measurement. This field aims to establish a standard comprehension of all measured units, both theoretical and experimental, and create definitions of different units of measurement in any science or technological field.

By end user, electronic manufacturing is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to the demand for the metrology software market are the emerging solutions in electronic manufacturing aided with the continuous development of advanced nanotechnology, smart materials, flexible electronics, and green manufacturing. Metrology software solutions are expected to grow into an indispensable part of electronic manufacturing and quality inspection activities. In the rapidly-growing electronic manufacturing industry, end users are aiming to design and manufacture new product designs and development.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific region constitutes the largest market in the world. This is because of the presence of renowned automotive giants and aerospace establishments in the region and their increasing interest in high accuracy metrology solutions across the region. Moreover, Singapore, Malaysia, and India have also experienced significant growth over the past few years, both in terms of adding new aerospace manufacturing facilities and attracting global participants to set up shops across the region. China is a global manufacturing hub. Since the precision and complexity in manufacturing processes increase, the metrology software market is expected to see a boost in this area, as China currently has many manufacturing facilities of national and international giants.

Types Covered:

• Web Based

• Cloud Based

• Online Software

• Offline Software

Applications Covered:

• Reverse Engineering

• Virtual Simulation

• Quality Control and Inspection

• Measurement and Alignment

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Medical

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Aerospace and Defence

• Power and Energy

• Heavy Industry

• Automotive

• Architecture and Construction

• Mining

• Other End Users

Offerings Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Products Covered:

• Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

• Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

• Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

• 3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI)

• Form Measurement

• MATLAB

• STATA

• EXCEL

• EVIEWS

• SPSS

• Point-Cloud Software

• Focus Scan

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

