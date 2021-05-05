Insect Growth Regulators – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Insect Growth Regulators Market is expected to reach $1,744.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Insect Growth Regulators Market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Makhteshim-Agan), Bayer Cropscience AG, Central Garden & Pets Co, Central Life Science, Control Solutions Inc, McLaughlin Gormley King Company (MGK), Nufarm Limited, OHP Inc, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Russell IPM Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Syngenta AG, The DOW Chemical Company and Valent U.S.A Corporation.

Adoption of environmentally safe crop protection products and rising popularity of organic farming are the major factors driving the market growth. However, prevalent use of conventional insecticides is restraining the market growth.

Insect growth regulators are substances which inhibit the growth and development of insects. It is used to break the life-cycle of pest insects by stopping the pests reaching maturity stage and further preventing them to reproduce. Insects develop resistance to insecticides and hence farmer uses broad spectrum insecticides which would eventually loss resistance. Therefore, famers prefer these regulators as an alternative to board spectrum insecticides. Furthermore, they are more selective and less harmful to the environment.

Based on type, the juvenile hormone analogs & mimics segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are known to disrupt the insect development. The leading key players are concentrating on the development of the ones that can also take action on the eggs of these insects. They are mostly utilized across indoor and outdoor in commercial pest control.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high production of cereals and grains to meet the domestic consumption requirements and the growing usage in warehouses and grain storage units in order to minimize wastage.

Forms Covered:

• Aerosol

• Bait

• Liquid

Types Covered:

• Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents

• Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

• Ecdysone Agonists

• Ecdysone Antagonists

• Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Pest Control

• Livestock Pest

• Residential

• Agriculture

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

