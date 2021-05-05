Plant-based Milk – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Plant-based Milk Market is expected to reach $30.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Plant Based Milk Market include Alpina Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Chef’s Choice Food Manufacturer Company Limited, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc, Edward & Sons, Freedom Foods Group Ltd, Groupe Danone, Hain Celestial Group, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Liwayway Holdings Company Limited, Mc Cormick & Co Goya Foods, Natura Foods Sunopta Inc, Pacific Foods of Oregon Inc, PepsiCo, SunOpta, The Bridge s.r.l. Kaslink Foods Oy Ltd, The Coca-Cola Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, The Hershey Company, Turtle Mountain LLC and Vitasoy International Holdings Limited.

Growing concern regarding health and wellness and rise in diabetes, obesity, and other cardiovascular diseases are the major factors driving the market growth. However, tedious process of legal inspection is restraining the market growth.

Plant-based milk products can give extra nutritional content with a similar taste and flavor for the traditional consumers who are looking for the real taste of dairy in the plant-based milk which attracting them towards the utilization of plant-based milk rather than dairy milk.

Based on source, the oat milk segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is an environment & consumer-friendly product, having a lesser carbon footprint in contrast with dairy milk.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in manufacturing and utilization of milk alternatives and rise in health-conscious consumers who are looking for healthy alternatives in the food and beverage products.

Natures Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Formulations Covered:

• Regular

• Flavoured

Sources Covered:

• Almond Milk

• Coconut Milk

• Hemp Milk

• Oat Milk

• Rice Milk

• Soy Milk

Types Covered:

• Cereals

• Legumes

• Nuts

• Seeds

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Business to Business

• Business to Consumer

Applications Covered:

• Household/Retail

• Food and Beverage Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

