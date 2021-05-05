Wheat Germ Oil – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wheat Germ Oil Market is expected to reach $281.49 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wheat Germ Oil Market include Agroselprom, Anyang Guanghua, ARISTA, CONNOILS, Grupo Plimon, Gustav Heess, Hebei Jiafeng Plant Oils, Henan Kun Hua Technology, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, HOCHDORF Group, Kanta Enterprises and Viobin.

Increasing inclination to use this oil in daily health regimen due to its nutritional benefits and its rising applications in cosmetics industry for skincare products are the major factors driving the market growth. However, their side effect on excessive usage is restraining the market growth.

Wheat germ oil offers certain medicinal advantages against various skin irritations and harm from sunburn. On applying externally, it helps in improving blood circulation to the skin and hair due to the higher proportion of vitamin E. Furthermore, vitamin E acts as an antioxidant and may even prevent the degradation of oil by improving its shelf life. It is another rich source of protein and is essential nutrient for cell development and it also repairs damaged cells.

Based on application, the skincare segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its properties such as antioxidant and anti-aging. Furthermore, it repairs, moisturizes, and boosts the production of collagen & elastin and reduces the inflammation.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to presence of a large number of manufacturers, changing the lifestyle of the people, and increasing consumer preferences towards consumption of healthy food.

Food Products Covered:

• Cereals

• Edible Oil

• Germ Enriched Bread

• Pasta

• Salads

• Snack Foods

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales/B2B

• Indirect Sales/B2C

Products Covered:

• Industrial Grade

• Food Grade

Technologies Covered:

• Extraction Method

• Cold Pressing Method

Applications Covered:

• Capsules

• Dietary Supplements

• Feed Industry

• Food Industry

• Hair Care Products

• Skincare

• Soft Gels

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

