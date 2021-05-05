Malted Barley Flour – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Malted Barley Flour Market is expected to reach $8.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Malted Barley Flour Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ardent Mills LLC, Briess Malt & Ingredients Co, Cereal & Malt Extract (Pty) Ltd, Cereal Food Manufacturing Company, Edme Limited, Galletti S.n.c., Imperial Malts Ltd, IREKS GmbH, Maltexco S.A, Miller Milling Company, Mirfak Pty Ltd, Munari F.lli s.p.a, Muntons Plc and The Malt Company Private Limited.

Rising demand from bakery & confectionery industry and its advantage in reduction of cholesterol are the major factors driving the market growth. However, improper labeling of gluten in these products is restraining the market growth.

Malted barley flour is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fibers and is a natural, sugar-free, fat-free, and nutritional product due to which the health conscious consumers prefer these products and include them in their daily diet that aid them in weight management as well as provide energy. Due to health benefits they offer, dieticians and doctors are recommending consumption of malted barley flour products to their patients. Moreover, use of malted barley flour in diet products helps to enhance their taste, flavor, and aroma. It is furthermore rich in B vitamin, including niacin, thiamin, and pyridoxine (vitamin B6). It also contains beta-glucans, a type of fiber.

Based on product, the non-diastatic segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is broadly utilized for feeding yeast in bakery items and substitution of sugar because health-conscious consumers choose sugar-free or items.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising number of bakeries and food processing industries and developed a modern lifestyle.

Sources Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales/B2B

• Indirect Sales/B2C

Products Covered:

• Non-Diastatic

• Diastatic

End Users Covered:

• Bakeries

• Confectionaries

• Flavorings

• Households

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

