Live Stream: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola Online here

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola Live Streaming: Fight prediction, odds, card, picks, preview for heavyweight showdown. The pair of big boys meet up in Carson, California, on Saturday for the debut of Ruiz’s new look If Andy Ruiz Jr’s boxing career wasn’t already a perfect candidate for one day showing up on a Hollywood script thanks to his 2019 upset knockout of unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as a last-minute opponent, the two years that immediately followed have only added depth to the overall story

Ruiz, the affable Mexican-American slugger known for his robust belly and deceptively quick hands, seemed to enjoy his success a little bit too much in 2019 when he came in almost comically overweight for his rematch with Joshua seven months later He lost by wide decision

Seventeen months removed from that humbling rematch in Saudi Arabia, the 31-year-old Ruiz has been through a lot during his extended layoff, including depression caused by his humiliating fall, and now enters Saturday’s return with an entirely new set of expectations thanks to some key changes the Imperial, California, native has made to his body and team

Recent photos and training videos have shown Ruiz (33-2, 22 KOs) looking to be in the best shape of his career just days out from his PBC on Fox pay-per-view headlining spot opposite former four-time title challenger Chris Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Add in the fact that Ruiz has enlisted the help of red-hot trainer and defensive wizard Eddy Reynoso — the architect behind pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez — for this camp and suddenly critics are wondering whether a victory could catapult Ruiz back into legitimate title contention

“Right now I’m motivated I killed the old Andy and a new Andy was born,” Ruiz said during Wednesday’s final press conference “I have a lot to prove I let a lot of people down, and that’s why I had to make big changes to myself I know what I’m capable of doing and I know what I can accomplish I have it inside of me to become the Mexican two-time heavyweight champion of the world”

The 6-foot-2 Ruiz, who weighed in just shy of 284 pounds for the rematch with Joshua, admitted he ballooned to as high as 310 pounds before the start of this training camp But the discipline demanded by Reynoso amid their camp in San Diego turned out to play a key factor for Ruiz, as did the opportunity to train alongside Alvarez, who is currently preparing for his super middleweight title unification on May 8 against Billy Joe Saunders

“The lack of discipline that I had before training with Eddy Reynoso has been the biggest difference heading into this fight,” Ruiz said “You can’t play boxing You have to stay ready always That’s one of the main things that I’ve focused on, in addition to perfecting every movement I make in the ring

“I believe I have the fastest hands at heavyweight I’m not where I want to be at right now, but I’m a lot better than where I was I have so much to prove starting Saturday night”

“It’s motivating to be looking at Chris right now I haven’t seen him in a long time Now we finally have the chance to give the fans what they want to see Saturday night It’s going to be a privilege

“Everyone has a plan until they get hit in the face We both have to do our business in there I’m praying to be victorious and for both of us to come out healthy The better man will win on Saturday night”

Ruiz enters as an almost laughable betting favorite against the 40-year-old Arreola, who himself hasn’t fought since 2019 and has previously been stopped in world title fights by Vitali Klitschko (2009), Bermane Stiverne (2014) and Deontay Wilder (2016)

Should Ruiz return with the sharpness and edge that his newfound frame suggests, he should have his way with Arreola, who is hanging on in name only in recent years Yet given the styles of both, an action fight is expected just the same as Ruiz, who is aligned with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, could see himself angling towards a showdown with Wilder in the future, especially considering current champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appear headed towards a unification

Ruiz actually sparred Arreola back when he was still in high school and surprised the rising heavyweight at the time with his speed and power despite his thick frame Ruiz doesn’t expect their second time touching gloves to go any differently

“My natural speed and counter punching is going to overwhelm Arreola in the ring I’m not the same fighter who sparred him when I was 16-years-old,” Ruiz said “Chris is a strong man He comes forward, he takes punches and he gives punches My speed and the combinations that I’ve been working on in the gym are going to throw him off a little bit

“It’s going to be an all action fight We both came here to win I want the heavyweight title even more now It’s because of the way I lost I Imagine that if I had been in this shape, I would have won the rematch with Joshua Things happen for a reason and I’m just happy that I have the mindset that I have now”

Fight card, odds

Andy Ruiz -2200 vs Chris Arreola +1100, heavyweights Abel Ramos -160 vs Omar Figueroa +135, welterweights Sebastian Fundora -1200 vs Jorge Cota +750, super welterweights Jesus Ramos Jr -1000 vs Javier Molina +650, welterweights

Prediction

Arreola has always taken a good punch, but his willingness to brawl won’t help him at this stage of his career against someone as accurate and quick as Ruiz

While an all-out war is certainly the expectation, there’s plenty of reason to believe it will be a one-sided affair and may not last that long given Arreola’s mileage Even though Arreola showed good resolve in pushing then-unbeaten Adam Kownacki to the limit in their 12-round slugfest last time out, Kownacki is much slower than Ruiz and went on to lose via upset knockout in his next fight

This is Ruiz’s time to shine and he is being given every opportunity by PBC to do just that with hopes of much bigger fights to come

Pick: Ruiz via TKO5

On Saturday, May 1 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, USA Andy Destroyer» Ruiz Jr will meet Chris The Nightmare» Arreola in a 12-round heavyweight bout

Live Broadcast

On which TV channel can I watch the live broadcast of the fight Andy Ruiz Jr versus Chris Arreola?

In the US you can stream Ruiz Jr vs Arreola via Fitetv on a PPV basis Once purchased, you can watch on your Smart TV, Phone or Desktop PC, and they have apps available on Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV

The whole event costs $4999

In the UK you can stream Ruiz Jr vs Arreola on Premier Sports via their Premier Player app You can watch Premier Sport 1 & 2, Free Sports, BoxNation as well as La Liga TV via your Apple, Android, Firestick, Roku devices, smart TV or your games consoles Note, if you subscribe via Sky, you’ll also get access to the app

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola preview When is Ruiz Jr vs Arreola?

Andy Ruiz Jr will square off against Chris Arreola on Saturday 1st May 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson

The fight will take place over 12 rounds in the Heavyweight division, which means there is no weight limit

Also, on the undercard will be Omar Figueroa Jr’s and Abel Ramos’ fight, Sebastian Fundora’s and Jorge Cota’s contest and Jesus Alejandro Ramos’ and Javier Molina’s bout Ruiz Jr vs Arreola stats

Andy Ruiz Jr steps into the ring with a record of 33 wins, 2 loses and 0 draws, 22 of those wins coming by the way of knock out

Chris Arreola will make his way to the ring with a record of 38 wins, 6 loses and 1 draw, with 33 of those wins by knock out

The stats suggest Arreola has advantage in power over Ruiz Jr, with a 87% knock out percentage over Ruiz Jr’s 67%

Andy Ruiz Jr is the younger man by 9 years, at 31 years old

Arreola has a height advantage of 1 inch over Ruiz Jr This also extends to a 2-inch reach advantage

Both Andy Ruiz Jr & Chris Arreola fight out of an orthodox stance

Ruiz Jr is the less experienced professional fighter, having had 10 less fights, and made his debut in 2009, 5 year and 6 months later than Arreola, whose first professional fight was in 2003 He has fought 59 less professional rounds, 163 to Arreola’s 222

Andy Ruiz Jr goes into the fight ranked number 5 by the WBA, 4 by the WBC, 5 by the WBO and 6 by the RING at heavyweight

Chris Arreola is currently ranked number 8 by the WBA in the 201lb division Ruiz Jr vs Arreola form

Ruiz Jr has beaten 4 of his last 5 opponents, stopping 3 of them, going the distance once

In his last fight, he lost to Anthony Joshua on 7th December 2019 by unanimous decision in their IBF World Heavyweight, WBA Super World Heavyweight and WBO World Heavyweight championship fight at Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Previous to that, he had won against Anthony Joshua on 1st June 2019 by technical knockout in the 7th round in their WBA Super World Heavyweight, IBF World Heavyweight and WBO World Heavyweight championship fight at Madison Square Garden, New York, United States

Going into that contest, he had beat Alexander Dimitrenko on 20th April 2019 by technical knockout in the 5th round at Dignity Health Sports Park, California

Before that, he had defeated Kevin Johnson on 7th July 2018 by unanimous decision in their 10 round contest at Save Mart Arena, California

He had won against Devin Vargas on 10th March 2018 by knockout in the 1st round at StubHub Center, Carson Activity check

Ruiz Jr’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 3 years, 1 month and 21 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 7 months and 17 days In those fights, he fought a total of 35 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 7 rounds on average

Arreola’s last 4 fights have come over a period of 8 years and 4 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 2 years and 1 day In those fights, he fought a total of 38 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 95 rounds on average What time does Ruiz Jr vs Arreola start?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 11:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM PST at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, United States, which is around 4:00 AM BST in the UK

Who is showing Ruiz Jr vs Arreola?

The FOX Sports PPV show is expected to begin at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST The Premier Sports broadcast of the card is expected to start at 2:00 AM (BTS)

What are the odds on Ruiz Jr vs Arreola?

Andy Ruiz Jr is currently 1/25 (-2499) to win the bout outright, while you can get 9/1 (+900) on Chris Arreola if you fancy the massive upset Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola Live Streaming Free Reddit (5/1/21) Boxing Full Fight Online. news source