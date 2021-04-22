Agriculture Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agriculture Equipment Market is expected to reach $249.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Agriculture Equipment Market include Kubota Corporation, Deere & Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, AGCO Corporation, Valmont Industries Inc, International Tractors Limited, Alamo Group Inc, Claas KGaA mbH, Iseki & Co Ltd, and China National Machinery Industry Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing adoption of modern farm machinery, growing population, and growing demand for food. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The equipment used in farming or other agriculture is known as agriculture equipment. This equipment enables easy farming and it makes the process simpler and more profitable by improving crop quality and reducing the labour cost.

By product, the tractors segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as these are essential farm machinery used for a variety of activities.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the availability of large area of agricultural land coupled with the need to produce more food crops to cater the demand of the growing population.

Automations Covered:

• Automatic Equipment

• Semi-Automatic

• Manual

Horsepowers Covered:

• < 30 HP

• 31-100 HP

• 101-200 HP

• > 200 HP

Categories Covered:

• Self-Propelled

• Tractor Pulled / Attachment

Ownerships Covered:

• Rental

• Individual

Products Covered:

• Tractors

• Ploughing & Cultivation Machinery

• Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

• Harvesting Machinery

• Hay & Forage Equipment

• Power Weeder

• Rotavator

• Trailers

• Irrigation & Crop Processing

• Laser Land Leveler

Business Channels Covered:

• Aftersales

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Applications Covered:

• Farming

• Fishery Industry

• Forestry Industry

• Animal Husbandry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

