Flexible Printed Circuit Boards – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market is expected to reach $47.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market include Fujikura Ltd., Interflex Co., Ltd., Young Poong, Career Technology, FLEXium Interconnect, Inc., Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc., ICHIA Technologies Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., SEMCO, Ibiden, Daeduck, Tripod, and Unimicron.

Rising demand for consumer electronic goods and the growing use of flex circuits in electronic wearables are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high initial cost associated with flexible PCBs is restraining the growth of the market.

Flexible printed circuit boards are highly resourceful interconnectivity solutions used for a wide range of electronic devices with complex circuitry. These PCBs are traces of conductive material on a flexible substrate and are used to shun complex structuring of wiring and other connections. Flexible PCBs are also utilized for efficient interconnection between electronic components such as integrated circuits, capacitors, and resistors. Advantages include frivolous and economical nature, simple structuring, and design freedom drive the growth of the flexible PCBs market.

Based on the type, the multilayer flex segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption in industry-specific applications and high-functioning electronics. Multilayer PCBs are extremely high-density assemblies making it more powerful and durable as compared to others and thus are expected to witness strong growth in the forthcoming years.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the huge consumer electronics market. Countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are semiconductor hubs and produce almost 80% of PCB production worldwide. Large scale investments in flexible printed circuit board manufacturing technology by semiconductor manufacturers are anticipated to boost the Asia Pacific FPCBs market growth.

Types Covered:

• Multilayer Flex

• Rigid-Flex

• Double-Sided Flex

• Single-Sided Flex

• Double Access Flex

• Back-bared Flex

• Sculptured Flex

End Users Covered:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive Electronics

• Industrial Electronics

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace & Defense

• Medical Devices

• Wearables

• IT & Telecom

• Computers & Data Storage

• Instrumentation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

