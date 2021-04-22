Antibacterial – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Antibacterial Market is expected to reach $17.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Antibacterial Market include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nufarm Limited, and Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Factors contributing to the growth of the market are the change in farming techniques & technologies and increasing instances of bacterial infections in crops. However, the growing instances of ecological toxicology are restraining the growth of the market.

Antibacterial usually refers to an antibiotic, a principal type of antimicrobial agent used mostly in opposition to bacteria it may kill or inhibit them. It can also be concluded as a disinfectant agent to impair microbes in cleaning/sanitation but not taken internally as medicine. The utilization of surfaces in the manufacturing environment with antibacterial properties can significantly reduce contamination risks. They are generally eminent from antibiotics by the latter’s ability to safely demolish bacteria within the body, and from disinfectants, which annihilate microorganisms found on non-living objects. Heat, chemicals such as chlorine, and antibiotic drugs all have antibacterial properties.

Based on the form, the water-dispersible granule segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the properties such as greater stability, ease in handling during supply chain activities, and convenience in usage in a large range of crops. Furthermore, the markets for water-dispersible granules are gradually growing due to ease in transportation and shipping in the form of solid packets.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for quality crops particularly in India, China, and Japan. The countries in this region have observed an increase in the consumption of antibacterial, owing to the growing awareness among farmers related to the effects of bacterial infections on crop yields.

Types Covered:

• Copper-Based

• Dithiocarbamate

• Amide

• Antibiotic

• Triazole

• Benzamide

• Dicarboximide

Crop Types Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Spices

• Bulb Crops

Applications Covered:

• Foliar Spray

• Soil Treatment

• Trunk Injection

• Fluid Immersions

Forms Covered:

• Water Dispersible Granule

• Wettable Powder

• Liquid

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

