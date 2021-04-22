Radio Access Network – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Radio Access Network Market is expected to reach $21.95 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Radio Access Network Market include Juniper Networks, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Altran Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., HP Enterprises, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nokia Networks, Corning Incorporated (SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc), ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NetScout, and Wipro Limited.

Rising mobile data traffic and growing demand for improved network coverage are the major factors propelling market growth. However, spectrum crunch and delay in the standardization of spectrum allocation is hampering the market growth.

Radio Access Network (RAN) is used in computers, mobile phones, or any other wireless devices for transmitting signals, sounds, messages, signs, and information with the help of radio access technology. RAN helps in providing a connection with its core networks. Due to the existence of silicon chip in the core network and user devices, RAN can function smoothly. There are various types of radio access networks that provide high data rates such as GSM edge radio access networks (GERAN), generic radio access networks (GRAN), evolved universal terrestrial radio access network (EUTRAN) and UMTS terrestrial radio access networks (UTRAN).

Based on the communication infrastructure, the small cell segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its attractiveness in terms of cost-efficiency and easy deployment. The acceptance of small cells would boost at a faster pace to meet the growing consumer demand, as small cells help increase the network capacity and therefore aids in network densification.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing automation in various sectors, increasing cellular M2M connections, adoption of internet of things (IoT), and high demand for on-demand video services. The region has become the centre of attraction for major investments and business expansion opportunities.

Communication Infrastructures Covered:

• Small Cell

• Macro Cell

• Radio Access Networks (RAN) Equipment

• Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Deployment Locations Covered:

• High-density Urban Area

• Public Spaces

• Suburban and Rural Areas

• Residential Areas

• Retail Stores

• Highways

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Hotels/Motels

• Airport/Rail/Bus Terminals

• Healthcare Institutions

• Education

Connectivity Technologies Covered:

• 2G

• 3G

• 4G/LTE

• 5G

Services Covered:

• Training and Consulting

• Planning and Implementation

• Maintenance and Support

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

