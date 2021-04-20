Veterinary Radiography System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Veterinary Radiography System Market is expected to reach $907.84 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Veterinary Radiography System Market include Canon , Carestream Health, Cuattro Veterinary, Fuji Medical Systems, Idexx Laboratories, Im3/durr Medical , Lake Superior X-ray, Sedecal, Siemens, Sound-eklin- Vca , Toshiba, Universal Medical Systems and Vetel Diagnostics.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are augmented pet ownership, animal health expenses, animal diseases and injuries. However, huge prices of imaging devices are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Veterinary radiography systems are being widely used to understand the difficult conditions suffered by animals. This offers the benefits of instant image preview and accessibility, exclusion of costly film processing steps, and a wider dynamic range, which makes it more forgiving of over and under-exposure and provides the capability to apply unique image processing techniques that enhance the overall display quality of the image.

By product, digital x-ray segment is going to have a huge demand owing to dropping administrative efforts and are time-efficient. These systems are being combined with veterinary management systems to assist veterinarians to gain access to a plethora of patient records and retrieve images from the archive.

On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed by augmenting in prevalence of chronic heart diseases in animals, well recognized veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and augment awareness about the animal health among the households and animal owners.

Products Covered:

• Analog X-Ray

• Digital X-Ray

Animal Types Covered:

• Large Animals

• Small Animals

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Technologies Covered:

• Digital Radiography

• Computed Radiography

• Film Screen Radiography

Applications Covered:

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Orthopedic and Rheumatology

End Users Covered:

• Clinics

• Diagnostic Centre

• Hospitals and Academic Institution

• Research Centre

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

