Radial Artery Compression Devices – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Radial Artery Compression Devices Market is expected to reach $786.90 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Radial Artery Compression Devices Market include Abbott Laboratories, ADVANCED LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD, Advanced Vascular Dynamics, Beijing Demax Medical Technology, Comed B.V, HTKD Medical, MEDAS INC, Medtronic, Merit Medical, Inc, Perouse Medical, Terumo Corporation and Vascular Solution, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising growth in technological development in the field of medical devices, increasing economic growth and growing cardiovascular disorders. However, device complexity and cost are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Radial Artery compression devices are planned for encouraging hemostasis after catheterization of arteries. Radial Artery compression devices comprises of compression balloons, unilateral valve, adjustable belt and tubing. Radial artery compression devices are used for the radial artery in the hand after the transradial procedure. Artery compression method is a most efficient method for hematomas prevention. For most of the percutaneous coronary interventions and cardiac angiography, radial access is the preferred choice because of reduced complication than femoral access.

By type, reusable devices segment is going to have a huge demand due to providing superior comfort and convenience for the patient, minor rates of vascular complications and major bleeding, with potential impact on morbidity and mortality. Thus, the adoption of strategies that decrease the danger of arterial occlusion after invasive process.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed by increasing geriatric population, the presence of a huge patient pool and rapidly improving the technology.

Types Covered:

• Reusable Devices

• Disposable Devices

Products Covered:

• Plate-Based Devices

• Band/Strap Based Devices

• Knob-Based Devices

Sizes Covered:

• Large

• Standard

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Aftermarket

Mechanisms Covered:

• Mechanical

• Pneumatic

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Cath lab

• Hospitals

• Specialised Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

