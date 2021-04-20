Humidity Sensor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Humidity Sensor Market is expected to reach $2,053.52 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Humidity Sensor Market include Honeywell International Inc, General Electric (GE) Co, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd, Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd, Omron Corporation, Sensirion AG, Infineon Technologies AG, and Sensata Technologies Holdings Plc.

Some of the key factors driving the market growth are increasing adoption of wireless sensors, developments in the automotive sector, and rising application of humidity sensors in various industries. However, the lack of proper technical specifications is hindering the growth of the market.

A humidity sensor is used to detect, measure and report air temperature as well as moisture. It is also known as a hygrometer. Sensors express relative humidity by measuring both temperature and moisture. Humidity sensors sense changes that affect the temperature or electrical current in the air.

By product, the relative humidity sensors segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the wide range of applications in various industries.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of monitoring systems in the major economies of the region.

Types Covered:

• Analog

• Digital

Material Types Covered:

• Ceramic Sensing

• Semiconducting Metal Oxides

• Polymer-Based

Sensor Types Covered:

• Bulk ALO3

• Bulk Thermoplastic Sensor

• Lithium Chloride Sensor

• Thermoplastic Sensor

• Thermoset Polymer Capacitor Sensor

• Thermoset Sensor

Products Covered:

• Absolute Humidity Sensors

• Relative Humidity Sensors

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

End Users Covered:

• Plastic & Polymer

• Chemical

• Meteorology

• Fabric & Textile

• Building Automation & Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

• Semiconductor

• Food and Beverages

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

• Paper & Pulp

• Water, Wastewater and Incineration

• Consumer Electronics

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas and Natural Gas

• Mining

• Printing

• Cement

• Climate and Test Chambers

• Environmental

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

