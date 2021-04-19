Electric Vehicle Traction Motor – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market is expected to reach $39.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 39.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market include ABB Limited, AVID Technology Limited, Copper Rotor Induction Motor, Equipmake Ltd, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., Magnetic Systems Technology, Nidec Corporation , Parker-Hannifin Corp, RETORQ Motors Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, SERVAX, SKF AB, Valeo SA, YASA Motors Ltd, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation and Zytek Group Limited.

Growing demand for energy-efficient motors and increasing investments in electric vehicles (EVS) are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the failure cases of electric vehicle traction motors owing to overheating are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vehicle-traction-motor-market/request-sample

An electric vehicle traction motor utilizes electric energy from the battery of the vehicle, which is installed in an electric vehicle in order to propel it. Traction motors are capable of providing required torque for propulsion of electric vehicles.

Based on the vehicle type, battery electric vehicles segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to growing inclination of consumers towards adopting zero-emission vehicles. Additionally, technological developments including long-range batteries, which have fast charging capabilities.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vehicle-traction-motor-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to escalating electric vehicle charging infrastructure and mounting government initiatives, such as NEV policy in China.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vehicle-traction-motor-market

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

• Full Hybrid Vehicles

• Mild Hybrid Vehicles

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Motor Types Covered:

• Asynchronous Motors (ASM)

• Hybrid Motors (HM)

• Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PSM)

• Switched Reluctance Motor (SRM)

Types Covered:

• Alternating Current (AC)

• Direct Current (DC)

Motor Capacities Covered:

• <40 kW

• 40 kW to <80 kW

• 80 kW

Voltage Ratings Covered:

• Low

• High

Applications Covered:

• Electric Cars

• Electric Buses

• Electric Scooters

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com