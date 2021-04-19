Electric And Autonomous Vehicles Wiring Harness – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electric And Autonomous Vehicles Wiring Harness Market is growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Wiring Harness Market include AME Systems (VIC) Pty Limited, Amphenol CTI Industries Inc, Cesar Scott Inc, Electronic Technologies International Inc, Furukawa Electric Group, LeeMAH Electronics Inc, Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, Patrick Industries Inc, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Inc and Varroc Lighting Systems.

While the factors like, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and increasing penetration of electric vehicles are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the corrosive nature of the wiring harness is hampering the market growth.

Wire harnesses are efficiently bundled wires and information circuits that perform as the essential structure of a vehicle. To ensure security and fundamental functions (such as departing, junction, and stopping), as well as providing comfort and ease, automobiles are equipped with different electronics and electronic system, which function using control signals running on electrical power supplied from the battery. The wire harness is the channel for the transmission of these signals and electrical power.

Based on the application, the powertrain segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising electrification in powertrain system owing to the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry across the globe.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in this region. China’s adoption rate of electric vehicles is extremely high and it is continuously investing in dropping the weight of the vehicle. China and India have manufacturing plants of some of the major OEMs that cater to global and local requirements.

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

Components Covered:

• Wires

• Connectors

• Fuses

• Relays

• Terminals

Applications Covered:

• Safety And Security

• Body Wiring

• Comfort And Convenience

• Powertrain

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

