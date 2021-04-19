Trace Minerals (Chelated) In Feed – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Trace Minerals (Chelated) In Feed Market is expected to reach $923.32 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in trace minerals (chelated) in feed market include BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, InVivo NSA, Cargill, Incorporated, Zinpro, Bluestar Adisseo, Phibro, Kemin Industries, Nutreco N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Alltech, DLG Group, and Novus.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing awareness about precision nutrition techniques, growth in feed production, growing demand for high quality animal-based products, and standardization of meat products. However, fluctuating raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth.

Chelated trace minerals in feed are also known as organic trace minerals used in feed. These are required in small quantities but play an important role in the growth and performance enhancement of the animals. The chelation of the trace minerals increases the availability of these nutrients to animals and helps in easy absorption increasing the performance of the livestock.

By type, the zinc segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period, due to increasing bioavailability and absorption of zinc due to chelation has increased the demand for chelated zinc. Zinc is widely used because of its high applicability for different feed products. Zinc, when added to feed, increases growth in early nursery phase, improves the poor health status of the animals, and it also helps alleviate stress challenges which help in the overall growth of animals. Zinc is important for protein, carbohydrate, and lipid metabolism and enzyme synthesis.

On the basis of geography, North America is one of the largest producers of livestock and animal-based products in the world, with the US being a major producer. Growing production, as well as consumption of livestock and livestock-based products in this region, has enabled livestock producers to utilize feed with chelated trace minerals, as they are highly effective in promoting the healthier growth of animals and in improving the fertility rate. Furthermore, the presence of leading chelated trace minerals companies such as Cargill, ADM, DSM, BASF, and Nutreco in North America, and their continuous efforts for promoting their business in the chelated trace minerals segment through various strategies such as acquisitions and expansions are expected to drive the market for chelated feed trace minerals in this region.

Chelate Types Covered:

• Polysaccharide Complexes

• Amino Acids

• Proteinates

• Other Chelate Types

Types Covered:

• Chromium

• Copper

• Zinc

• Iron

• Cobalt

• Manganese

• Other Types

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Mode of Livestock Covered:

• Swine

• Aquaculture

• Ruminants

• Poultry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

