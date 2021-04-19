Film Adhesive – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Film Adhesive Market is expected to reach $2.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Film Adhesive Market include Royal Ten Cate (Tencate Advanced Composites), Nusil, Master Bond, Lord Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Arkema (Bostik), H.B. Fuller, Gurit, Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products, Cytec Solvay Group, Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Axiom Materials, Inc., 3M Company, AI Technology and Henkel.

Preference over conventional adhesives in high-end aerospace applications and controlled bond-line thickness are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market. However, high storage & transportation cost are hampering the growth of the market.

Film adhesive is a solvent-based adhesive that forms a thin flexible bonding layer. Film adhesives have properties of thermally and chemically active under high pressure. These films are widely used as a substitute for liquid adhesive in many industries.

Based on the end-user, the automotive & transportation segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the expansion of the automotive industry in the APAC region, which has led to a rise in the production of automobiles.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they are preferred over conventional adhesives in high-end aerospace applications as they aid in the manufacturing of large parts, providing easy shop handling, which is crucial for high-end aerospace applications in the region.

Types Covered:

• Solid

• Paste

• Liquid

Resin Types Covered:

• Silicone

• Rubber

• Epoxy

• Cyanate Ester

• Acrylic

Film Materials Covered:

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Polyamide (PA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethene (PE)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)

• Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc)

Technologies Covered:

• Water-Based

• Solvent-Based

• Hot Melt

• Pressure-Sensitive

• Light-Cured

Applications Covered:

• Graphic Films

• Tapes

• Labels

End Users Covered:

• Packaging

• Military

• Medical

• Electrical & Electronics

• Consumer

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

