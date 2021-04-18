Live Stream: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Online here

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama live stream free reddit(4/18): How to watch IndyCar debut, Scott Dixon online, TV, time. The IndyCar season begins offevolved in Alabama on Sunday, April 18, and can be stay streamed on fuboTV. 2021 NTT IndyCar Series: How to watch the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off this weekend with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama taking place this Sunday, April 18 at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. This weekend will mark the first time in IndyCar history that the season has opened on a permanent road course.
Reigning and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud, and 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi are just a few of the biggest stars competing this weekend. Additionally, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, and Formula One veteran Romain Grosjean make up the trio of famous newcomers to IndyCar in 2021. Click here to find the entry list for this weekend’s season opener.
Sunday’s race will be broadcast on NBC; all practice and qualifying sessions this season will be streamed live on Peacock Premium. See below for additional information on how to watch the race.
How to watch the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama:
Where: Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama
When: Sunday, April 18
Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m.
TV Channel: NBC
Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
The six-time champion wishes simply one greater name to tie Foyt’s file of 7 and his 50 profession victories path handiest Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52) withinside the file books. Will Power and Sebastien Bourdais at 39 wins every are the handiest energetic drivers even remotely in Dixon’s class.
He led cord-to-cord remaining 12 months in triumphing his 6th name, however the ones celebratory moments have been fleeting.
The race begins offevolved Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) and can be stay streamed on fuboTV, which gives a 7-day unfastened trial. NBC will televise the race.
Dixon is now in pursuit of motorsports’ magical number: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton each received seven Formula One titles, even as Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson every received seven in NASCAR. Foyt is on my own in IndyCar.
But time isn’t on Dixon’s side.
He turns forty one in July and despite the fact that he has received of the remaining 3 championships, he has in no way received lower back-to-lower back titles and guesses he has 5 proper years left in his profession. Team proprietor Chip Ganassi cited that Alex Palou, the 24-12 months-vintage second-12 months IndyCar driver, become the quickest of the 4 Ganassi drivers in preseason trying out and may thoroughly be the only Dixon has to overcome this 12 months.
Dixon thinks he’s up for the task and unearths that just like Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who at forty three received his 6th Super Bowl in February, he’s withinside the quality bodily form of his life. His aerobic and power schooling has advanced over the past decade, and he stated he doesn’t have a awesome gauge on his response speeds “due to the fact I nonetheless byskip my tests, so that’s an amazing thing.”
The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, on the way to run at Barber Motorsports Park, and, of course, functions Scott Dixon.
The Iceman isn’t prepared to byskip the torch each time soon. Dixon starts offevolved his twenty first season in IndyCar with Sunday’s season-beginning race at Barber Motorsports Park in pursuit of Foyt’s all-time marks.