Precooked Corn Flour – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Precooked Corn Flour Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Precooked Corn Flour Market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Empresas Polar, Groupe Limagrain, Gruma S.A.B. de C.V., Harinera Del Valle, LifeLine Foods, LLC, Molino Peila SpA, The Quaker Oats Company, Goya Foods, Polar Companies, Limagrain Group, Cool Chile Company and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods.

Increasing demand for precooked corn flour in snacks, pasta, pizza, and bakery products is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, lack of consumer trust due to restrictions of GMO crops is hampering the market growth.

Precooked corn flour is naturally gluten-free flour used to create tortillas, and other Mexican dishes. Field corn or maize is dried out and then treated in a solution of lime and water, also called slaked lime, to organize precooked corn flour.

Based on the product, the yellow corn flour segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. Yellow corn flour is extensively used for producing bakery products and confectioneries, extruded snacks, and ready-to-cook (RTC) food. Furthermore, tortilla chips, and taco shells made from yellow corn flour are very popular among the consumers. This further boosts the demand for this market globally.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to rising demand for healthy, nutritious, and convenience food products in developed and developing countries.

Natures Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Products Covered:

• Blue Corn Flour

• White Corn Flour

• Yellow Corn Flour

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Convenience Stores

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Online Retailing

• Specialty Stores

Sources Covered:

• Rice

• Maize

• Wheat

Applications Covered:

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Extruded Snacks

• Infant Formula

• RTC Food

• Soup/Sauces and Dressings

• Noodles and Pasta

• Breakfast Cereals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

