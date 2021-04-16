Mobility as a Service – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Mobility as a Service Market is expected to reach $41.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Mobility as a Service Market include Moovit, Whim, Smile Mobility, Beeline Singapore, Velocia, Skedgo, Mobilleo, Splyt, Tranzer, Moovel, Citymapper, Ubigo, Bridj, Communauto, and Qixxit.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing use of mobile devices, the rising acceptance of electric vehicles, and the availability of internet data services. However, the lack of technical expertise is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Mobility as a service is the amalgamation of various modes of transport services into a single platform provided in the form of a mobile application, which can be accessed on-demand. This service is being used to enhance transportation offerings. It combines transportation options from different providers, thereby controlling everything from travel arrangement to expenses.

By service, the ride-hailing segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its wide acceptance due to the ease and comfort being provided by it.

Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments being made by the major economies in the smart transportation sector.

Transportation Types Covered:

• Private

• Public

Services Covered:

• Car Sharing

• Bus Sharing / Shuttle Service

• Train Service

• Micro Mobility

• Demand Responsive Transit

• Bike Sharing/Bicycle Sharing

• Ride-Hailing

• Pop-up Bus Service

Solutions Covered:

• Navigation Solutions

• Ticketing Solutions

• Payment Engines

• Technology Platforms

• Telecom Connectivity Providers

• Insurance Services

Payment Modes Covered:

• Cash

• Subscription

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Train

• Bus

• Air Flights

• Passenger Cars

Deployments Covered:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Commuting Patterns Covered:

• Occasional Commuting

• Daily Commuting

• First and Last Mile Connectivity

• Airport or Mass Transit Stations Trips

• Inter-City Trips

Operating Systems Covered:

• iOS

• Android

Business Models Covered:

• Business-to-Consumer

• Business-to-Business

• Peer-to-Peer

Applications Covered:

• Dynamic Journey Management

• Journey Planning

• Transactions

• Flexible Payments

• Personalized Application Services

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Health Care

• Telecom & IT

• Energy & Power

• Government

• Education

• Retail & E-commerce

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Life Science

• Aerospace & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

