Personal Robots – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Personal Robots Market is expected to reach $156.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 35.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Personal Robots Market include Ecovacs Robotics Inc, F&P Robotics AG, Gecko Systems International Corporation, Hanool-Robotics Corp, Hasbro, Inc, Honda Motor Company, Ltd, iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics Inc (Vorwerk Corporation), Samsung Group, Segway Inc (Ninebot Company), Sony Corporation and ZMP Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting demand for assistive robots for handicapped and old people, reducing price of personal robots. However, technical difficulty associated with functioning these robots is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Personal robots are the pre-assembled and programmed robots used in private and household purposes. The robot-human interface in personal robots is made in such fashion that even consumers with less robotic knowledge can function these, efficiently and suitably.

By type, companion robot segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to providing reminders and alarms for medication, eating, exercising, and appointments. Generate real or apparent companionship for human beings. Target markets for companion robots along with the elderly and single children.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the use of robots in domestic healthcare and support applications in the region. The Japanese government has announced the funding for the advancement of elder care robots to fill the estimated gap of 380,000 skilled workers.

Types Covered:

• Cleaning Robot

• Companion Robot

• Education Robot

• Elderly & Handicap Assistance Robot

• Entertainment & Toy Robot

• Home Security and Surveillance Robot

• Household Work Robot

• Personal Transportation Robot

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

