Chlorinated Paraffin Wax – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Chlorinated Paraffin Wax Market include Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co Inc , ARIHANT SOLVENTS AND CHEMICALS, Caffaro Industrie, DOVER CHEMICAL CORPORATION, Flow Tech Group of Industries, Golden Dyechem , Gurunanak Chemical Industries, INEOS, INOVYN, JSC KAUSTIK, KLJ Group, LEUNA-Tenside GmbH, Makwell Plastisizers Private Limited, Panoli Intermediates India Private Limited , Química del Cinca and Shiva Group.

Growth in the metalworking and paints & coatings industries and rising disposable income are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a strict environmental regulation is restraining the market growth.

Chlorinated paraffin wax is among the key secondary plasticizers that are utilized in manufacturing of PVC. It is increasingly used in different industries, such as rubber, paints, lubricants, plastic additives, and others.

Based on application, the plastic additives segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is used for production of different PVC products, plastics and other industrial products.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growth of textile and manufacturing sectors in the region. Additionally, increasing building and construction projects in India and China are also expected to drive the market in the region.

Grades Covered:

• Long-Chain Chlorinated Paraffin Wax(LCCP)

• Medium-Chain Chlorinated Paraffin Wax (MCCP)

• Short-Chain Chlorinated Paraffin Wax (SCCP)

Applications Covered:

• Flame Retardants

• Lubricating Additives

• Metalworking Fluids

• Paints

• Plastic Additives

• Rubber

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Leather

• Manufacturing

• Textile

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

