Commercial Kitchen Appliances – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to reach $154.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in commercial kitchen appliances market include Ali Group Company, American Range, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Blodgett Corporation, Fagor Industrial, Southbend, Middleby Corporation Company, Fujimak Corporation, Bakers Pride, Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd, Meiko International, Garland Group, Hobart Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Electrolux, Hamilton Beach, Universal Steel Industries Pte Ltd., True Manufacturing Co. Inc., Bonnet International, The Vollrath Company, Llc, and Hoshizaki Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising attractiveness of quick service restaurants (QSRs) among millennials, increasing demand for drive-through meals, growth of the travel and tourism industry, fast-paced life in metros and cosmopolitan cities, surge in the number of working women and nuclear families, and rise in disposable income of individuals. However, high energy consumption by most kitchen appliances and high costs are likely to hamper the market.

Commercial kitchen appliances are equipment such as refrigerators, ovens, kitchen range and cooking stoves, which are used in commercial establishments. Restaurants, hotels, and clubs use commercial kitchen appliances for functionalities such as cooking, cleaning, and storage. These appliances are developed for cooking and storage of high volume of edible products. These are designed to withstand excessive amount of electricity load and continuous usage of the equipment. Heavy-duty components are used in the development of commercial kitchen appliances and are usually priced higher than residential kitchen appliances.

By application, the hospitals segment is envisioned to witness significant growth during the forecast period. One of the key factors responsible for higher deployment of these appliances in hospitals is the need to prepare food in the hospital’s vicinity so as to maintain nutritional requirements of the patients. The ability to offer diverse food items to long-term residents while maintaining the hygiene standards is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the commercial kitchen appliances industry participants in the hospital sector.

On the basis of geography, North America region is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of restaurants, hotels, and food businesses in this region is likely to aid the industry growth. Furthermore, increasing usage of different types of kitchen appliances at commercial spaces and early adoption of technologically advanced equipment are driving the market for commercial kitchen appliances in this region. Moreover, improving macro-economic condition of North America is driving the regional market for commercial kitchen appliances.

Products Covered:

• Cooking Appliances

• Washing and Drying Equipment

• Kitchen Ventilation

• Mixers and Blenders

• Freyers

• Refrigerators

• Dishwashers

Applications Covered:

• Hospitals

• Rail, Cruise & Airways Catering

• Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

• Full Service Restaurants (FSRs)

• Resorts & Hotels

• Institutional Canteens

• Corporate Kitchens

Structures Covered:

• Built-in

• Free Stand

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Home

Types Covered:

• Waste Grease Treatment Equipment

• Waste Food Processing Equipment

• Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

