Coconut Products – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Coconut Products Market is expected to reach $41.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Coconut Products Market include Vita Coco, Universal Coco Indonesia, The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd, Cocotana Coconut Products, Taste Nirvana, Sambu Group, PECU, Klassic Coconut, Marico Ltd., Koh Coconut, Eco Biscuits, Dutch Plantin, Metshu exports (Pvt) Ltd, Cocomate, and Thai Coconut Public Company Limited.

The increasing variety of coconut-derivatives coupled with their health benefits and rising demand for organic food products due to the absence of chemicals are propelling the growth of the market. However, the fluctuating cost of coconuts is hampering the growth of the market.

Coconut is enriched with many nutrients including fibers, nutrients and minerals which offer many health benefits to the end-user. Coconut products offer multiple advantages including improvement in reduction of digestive problems, cardiovascular health, and aid in weight loss.

Based on the application, the cosmetics segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as antioxidant properties of these products are beneficial in anti-ageing creams and for direct application in homemade hair and skin packs.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing health awareness related to obesity, coconut products find applications in weight loss smoothies and no-sugar energy drink.

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Solid

Types Covered:

• Coconut Water

• Coconut Snacks

• Coconut Oil

• Dried Coconut Products

• Desiccated Coconut

• Coconut Powder

• Coconut Milk/Cream

• Coconut Fiber

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Textile

• Healthcare Products

• Food

• Cosmetics

• Beverage

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Online Retailing

• Grocery Stores

• Convenience Stores

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

