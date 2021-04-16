Agricultural Biologicals Testing – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market is expected to reach $2,351.85 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market include Syntech Research, Apal Agricultural Laboratory, SGS SA, RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd, Laus GmbH, I2L Research, Eurofins Scientific SE, Biotecnologie BT, Anadiag Group, Staphyt S.A., and Bionema Limited.

Large investment in product development by agricultural companies, the rising popularity of the cultivation of the organic crop, and high organic agricultural production across regions are the factors boosting the growth of the market. However, the high cost of conducting product trials is hindering the growth of the market.

Agricultural biologicals are chemical products wherein an active constituent is extracted from living organisms such as microorganisms, plants, and animal with or without modification. These active constituents are extracted from an organism instead of the whole organism.

Based on the product, the biopesticides segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the use of chemical pesticides leading to soil degradation and focusing of manufacturers are increasing on developing biopesticides for various types of pests and crops.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of agriculture in biological rather than traditional pesticides and stringent regulations on the use of various synthetic crop protection chemicals to safeguard the environment.

Products Covered:

• Biostimulants

• Biopesticides

• Biofertilizers

Applications Covered:

• Regulatory

• Field support

• Analytical

End Users Covered:

• Plant Breeders

• Outsourced Contract Research Organization

• Government Agencies

• Biological Product Manufacturers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

