Membrane Separation Technology – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Membrane Separation Technology Market is expected to reach $43.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Membrane Separation Technology Market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Axeon Water Technologies, Corning Inc, GE Water & Process Technologies, GEA Filtration, Hyflux Ltd, Inge GmbH, Koch Membranes Systems Inc, Merck Millipore, Nitto Denko Corporation (Hydranautics), Pall Corporation, Pentair PLC, The 3M Company, The DOW Chemical Company and Toray Industries Inc.

Growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and stringent regulatory and sustainability policies concerning the environment are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a high cost for the adoption of membrane filters is restraining the market growth.

Membrane separation technology is a most common techniques used to separate and purify a specific component from the rest of the mixture. It is a thin layer of substance with specific absorption functions used for concentrating, purification and isolation. This technique facilitates the re-use of wastewater by a number of industries and reduces the sewage footprint from freshwater resources. The filtering layer comprises of natural or inorganic raw materials. It does not need heat for the process to be performed, which is how it helps save energy.

Based on application, the water & wastewater treatment segment is likely to have a huge demand as this technology is used for microbial removal, desalination of sea water, wastewater treatment of water from industries etc. The two major membrane processes used are Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Nano Filtration (NF).

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the extensive usage of this technology in medical & pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and chemical processing sectors in the region.

Type of Materials Covered:

• Non-Polymeric Membranes

• Polymeric Membranes

Technologies Covered:

• Micro Filtration (MF)

• Nano Filtration (NF)

• Reverse Osmosis (RO)

• Ultra Filtration (UF)

Applications Covered:

• Industrial Gas Processing

• Industry Processing

• Medical & Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverage

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

