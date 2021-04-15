Sodium Lauryl Sulfate – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market is expected to reach $992.25 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market include The Dow Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Solvay S.A, Merck KGaA, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Explicit Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Evonik, Dongming Jujin Chemical Co. Ltd, Croda International Plc, Clariant, Chemmax Chemical Co. Limited, Chemceed, BASF SE, Alpha chemicals Pvt Ltd, Acme-Hardesty Company, and Lubrizol.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing personal care industry, increasing popularity of restaurant dining, and improving consumer lifestyle. However, toxicity from sodium lauryl sulfate is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Sodium lauryl sulfate is an anionic surfactant available in various forms that can be used in cleaning agents, cleansing preparations, bubble baths, as well as scouring and foaming agents in several industrial applications. Its effective surfactant properties and capability of removing oil stains and residues from different types of surfaces enable its use in a wide variety of specialty cleaning products as well.

By product, the sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) dry segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is easy to handle, store and transport and carries higher active matter concentration.

Based on geography, South America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing disposable incomes of consumers coupled with the new trade policies introduced by the governments in this region.

Products Covered:

• Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Liquid

• Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Dry

• Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

• Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulfate (SLES)

Production Methods Covered:

• Inorganic-based

• Coco-based

Grades Covered:

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Technical Grade

Applications Covered:

• Conditioning Agents

• Thickening Agents

• Foaming Agents

• Wetting Agents

End Users Covered:

• Dish Washing Liquids

• Household Detergents & Cleaners

• Industrial Cleaners

• Textile & Leather

• Oilfield Chemicals

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Food and Beverage Products

• Polymerization

• Pharmaceuticals/Medicals

• Domestic Cleaners

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

