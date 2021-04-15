Volumetric Video – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Volumetric Video Market is expected to reach $9.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 30.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Volumetric Video Market include 4D Views, 8I, Canon, Facebook, Google, Holoxica, Intel, IO Industries, Lightspace Technologies, Mark Roberts Motion Control, Microsoft, Otoy, Raytrix, Realview Imaging, Samsung Electronics America, Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc, Stereolabs, The Coretec Group (3Dicon), Unity Technologies, Verizon and Voxon Photonics.

Demand for enhanced match viewing experience and increasing demand for 3D/360° content in entertainment sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of production of volumetric video and less effective projection under sunlight are restraining the market growth. Moreover, latent potential of volumetric video in teleconferencing and growing applications of volumetric video for progressive medical imaging & image-guided surgery may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/volumetric-video-market/request-sample

Volumetric video captures the act or scene from several standpoints and then the captured information is used for creating a depth map of the recorded video. For instance, each Manifold is capable of capturing every direction from the system with the use of at least four sensors, or seven sensors in most places. Further, different software is used to give required effect to the video.

Based on end user, the sports, events, and entertainment segment is likely to have a huge demand. Major players such as Microsoft, Facebook, Google, and Intel have made several developments in their products, specific to sports and entertainment applications.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/volumetric-video-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Most of the demand for volumetric video systems in the region is likely to derive from the US. The region is technologically advanced and an early adopter of emerging technologies.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/volumetric-video-market

Volumetric Captures Covered:

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

Content Deliveries Covered:

• Multi-Planar Volumetric Display

• Projectors

• Smartphones

• Static Volume Display

• Volumetric Displays

• AR/VR HMDs

• Swept Volume Display

• TVs

End Users Covered:

• Education & Training

• Medical

• Signage & Advertisement

• Sports, Events, & Entertainment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com