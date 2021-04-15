Cool Roof – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Cool Roof Market is expected to reach $36.17 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Cool Roof Market include ATAS International Inc., Henry Company, Johns Manville, BMI Group, CertainTeed Corporation, Tamko Building Products, Inc., National Coatings Corporations, GAF Materials Corporation, POLYGLASS S.p.A, Owens Corning, IKO Industries Ltd., PABCO Building Products, LLC, Firestone Building Products, and Malarkey Roofing.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in usage of eco-friendly cool roofs, growth in construction industry, rising adoption of green building codes by the emerging economies across the globe, and increasing emphasis on green building projects. However, high maintenance & repairing cost are likely to hamper the market.

Cool roofing is one of the most significant green technologies today. Cool roofs are designed to absorb less heat and reflect more sunlight than standard roofs. The cool roofing systems are used to overcome heat issues. These systems can be employed to replace existing roof materials or to lower temperature using reflective materials.

By application, the residential buildings segment is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, due to growing awareness of consumers about the benefits offered by cool roofs such as increased energy efficiency by reducing heat gain. The residential construction operations are growing across the globe, owing to an increase in population, which is expected to drive the residential segment. Furthermore, the growing concerns of regularity authorities across the world on energy conservation from high energy consumption during summer can provide abundant opportunities and is expected to fuel the growth of the residential buildings segment in the global cool roof market.

On the basis of geography, APAC is expected to grow at the significant rate over forecast period, due to increasing construction spending in china and India and increasing consumer disposable income. The Cool Roof Council(s) in the APAC region is very useful platform to coordinate the development of standardisation methods, policy and research into Cool Roofs. Incentive and regulation through legislation and building codes are viewed as more effective ways of moving the building industry in South East Asia towards widespread implementation of Cool Roof technology.

Products Covered:

• Metal Roofs

• Tiles

• Single-ply Membranes

• Foam Roofs

• Coated Roofs

• Slates

• Modified Bitumen & Built-Up Roofing Systems

• Asphalt Shingles

• Other Products

Roof Types Covered:

• Low-slope Roofs

• Steep-slope Roofs

Types Covered:

• Thyroid Peroxidase (Thermoplastic)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential Buildings

• Industrial

• Non-Residential Buildings

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

