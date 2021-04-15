Wood Pellets – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wood Pellets Market is expected to reach $21.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Wood Pellets Market include Vermont Wood Pellet Co., Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, The Westervelt Company, Allance Pellet Machinery, INGPELLET Pte. Ltd., Enviva Holdings, LP, Enito Singpellet Pte Ltd, Groupe Savoie Inc., Wood Pellet Energy (UK) LTD, Energex Ltd., Rentech, Inc., Drax Group plc, Andritz AG., Premium Pellet Ltd., I.C.S. (Lacroix) Lumber Inc., Georgia Biomass, LLC, German Pellets GmbH, and F.E. Wood & Sons.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing consciousness regarding the use of renewable energy sources for space heating in residential and commercial heating, rising financial incentives by several federal agencies, numerous favourable government policies, and the low cost of raw materials for making wood pellets. However, the high cost of a wood pellet stove is likely to hamper the market.

Wood pellet is a solid fuel which is manufactured by densifying and crushing waste wood including industrial by products such as old paper, forestry wastes, and forestry residues. It is a renewable, clean-burning and cost-effective option for home heating. Apart from heating and power generation, these pellets are also used for the horse bedding purpose.

By end user, the thermal energy (heat generation) segment witnessed a steady growth in the past decade owing to the rising cost of alternative heating fuels. Wood pellets combined with the right type of heating devices such as pellet boilers and pellet stove inserts can transform more than 90% of the energy contained in the fuel into usable heat. Further, usage of wood pellets for heating purposes also has very less effect on the environment since wood absorbs the same amount of carbon dioxide as emitted during the combustion process.

On the basis of geography, the demand for wood pellets in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, due to the favorable government policies in Japan, China, and South Korea regarding power generation and CHP. Demand for renewable energy in the region is on the rise as the governments are seeking alternatives to fossil fuels in order to reduce carbon footprint and to ensure long term energy security. China is expected to be one of the key markets for wood pellets in the coming years. Rapidly growing population, insatiable demand for energy, rising pollution levels are some of the key factors that are expected to augment demand for wood pellets in China in the coming years.

Feedstock Types Covered:

• Agricultural Residue and Waste

• Forest & Wood Waste Resources

• Other Feedstock Types

Types Covered:

• Wооd Chірѕ

• Wооd Lоgѕ

• Ѕаwduѕt

• Wооd Shаvіngѕ

Applications Covered:

• Pellet Boilers

• Pellet Stove Inserts

• Free-standing Pellet Stoves

Grades Covered:

• Standard

• Premium

• Utility

End Users Covered:

• Power Plants

• Combined Heat and Power (CHP)/District Heating

• Co-firing

• Industrial Furnace

• Power Generation

• Animal Bedding

• Thermal Energy (Heat Generation)

• Furniture

• Civil Use

• Feedstock (Biofuels)

• Other End Users

Products Covered:

• Black Pellet

• White Pellet

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

