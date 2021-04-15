Superabsorbent Polymers – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market is expected to reach $18.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Superabsorbent Polymers Market include BASF, LG Chem, LTD., Evonik Industries, High Smart Commodity Co., LTD, Kao Corporation, Satellite Science and Technology Co., LTD, Xitao Polymer Co., LTD., Yixing Danson Technology, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, LTD, Acuro Organics Limited, Songwon Industrial, SDP Global Co., LTD. (Sanyo Chemical Industries), Formosa Plastics Group, and Nippon Shokubai.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the rising population, increasing awareness about hygiene, and growing demand for fluff-less diaper. However, the non-biodegradable nature of synthetic super absorbent polymer is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Superabsorbent polymer (SAP) is a material that has a very high liquid-absorbing capacity. It is a cross-linked structure polymer which can avoid dissolution. These types of polymers can absorb liquid up to 100 times its weight. Therefore, it is used in products in which high absorption characteristics are required.

By application, the personal hygiene segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increase in birth rate coupled with the growing number of cases of adult incontinence.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising disposable income of people in the developing nations like China and India.

Product Types Covered:

• Cellulose-Based SAP

• Starch-Based SAP

• Acrylic Resin SAP

Types Covered:

• Bio-Mass Based

• Synthetic (Petrochemical Based)

• Natural

• Other Types

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Solution Polymerization

• Gel Polymerization

• Inverse suspension Polymerization

Grades Covered:

• Agricultural Grade

• Hygiene Grade

• Industrial Grade

Applications Covered:

• Medical/Healthcare

• Personal Hygiene

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Fire Fighting (Fire Prevention and Protection)

• Building & Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Manufacturing Industries

• Cables and Wires Industry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food Packaging

• Packaging

• Industrial Water

• Military & Defense

• Entertainment

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

