Biodegradable Chelating Agents – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market is expected to reach $1,559.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Biodegradable Chelating Agents Market include Nouryon, Aquapharm Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kemira, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Dow, Cargill, Incorporated, Biesterfeld AG, Innospec, AVA Chemicals, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Frères, ADM, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, and BASF SE.

Easy availability of raw materials, increasing use in a wide range of end-users and expansion in household and industrial cleaning industries are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, ease of availability and low cost of conventional chelating agents are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biodegradable-chelating-agents-market/request-sample

Biodegradable chelating agents prevent metals from interfering with the ability of detergent to remove soil and stains. Biodegradable chelating agents are mainly used to remove the metal atoms present in wastewater. They bind themselves to metal ions via nitrogen, oxygen, and sulphur atoms.

Based on the end-user, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these agents are used to protect key food attributes such as natural colour, flavour, clarity, texture, vitamin content, and stability.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biodegradable-chelating-agents-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing use of detergents and cleaners, which pollute water bodies resulting in the increasing wastewater treatment activities in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/biodegradable-chelating-agents-market

Product Chemistry Covered:

• Aminopolycarboxylates (APCA)

• Sodium Gluconate

• Salicylic Acid

• Citric Acid

• Other Products Chemistry

Applications Covered:

• Dishwashing Agent

• Metal Treatment Working

• Disinfectants

• Scale Removal and Prevention

• Bleach Stabilization

End Users Covered:

• Water Treatment

• Pulp & Paper

• Home Care

• Oil & Gas

• Personal Care

• Health Care

• Food & Beverages

• Building & Construction

• Agriculture/Agrochemicals

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com