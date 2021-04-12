Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market is expected to reach $6.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Seat Belt Pretensioner Market include APV Safety Products, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Belt-tech, BERGER GROUP, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Inc., Goradia Industries, GWR Co., Joyson Safety Systems, Robert Bosch GmBH, Seatbelt Solutions LLC, TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Special Devices Inc., Iron Force Industrial Co. Ltd, and Delphi Technologies.

Growing sales of luxury vehicles and rising safety concerns as a result of the rise in the number of accidents and government initiatives are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high cost and low disposable incomes in underdeveloped economies are hampering the growth of the market.

A seat belt pretensioner is a part of the seat belt system in the vehicle that locks the seatbelt in place in the event of a crash. This is an addition to the basic seatbelt of a vehicle that has been proven to decrease the number of injuries and deaths from crashes.

Based on the technology, the retractors segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the majority of constructors choose installing the pretensioner along with the retractor because a combination of the retractor and pretensioner holds a higher retraction force to grip the occupant firmly on the seat.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to rapidly growing automotive manufacturing in China and India, increasing investment by various market players and government initiatives in India and China.

Designs Covered:

• Four-point & Above

• Three-point

• Two-point

Product Types Covered:

• Pre-roll

• Pre-tightening

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Technologies Covered:

• Anchors

• Retractors

• Buckles

Seats Covered:

• Front

• Rear

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

