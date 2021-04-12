Agriculture Tires – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Agriculture Tires Market is expected to reach $8.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture Tires Market include Trelleborg Wheel Systems S.p.A., Titan International, Inc., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Mitas, MICHELIN, Continental AG, China National Rubber Tire Co., Bridgestone Corporation, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Carlisle Companies Incorp., and McCreary Tire and Rubber Co.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing agricultural activities, growing mechanization in agriculture, and rising population. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Tires are the components of a vehicle which comes in direct contact with the road. Agriculture tires are found in tractors, harvesters and so on which are used in various agricultural activities. They range in functionality and have specific roles for a variety of jobs.

By type, the replacement/aftermarket tires segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the requirement for periodic replacement coupled with the cost-effectiveness of such tires.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the availability of raw material, cheap labour, and high domestic demand.

Construction Types Covered:

• Radial Agriculture Tires

• Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires

Placements Covered:

• Front Tires

• Rear Tires

Equipment Horsepower’s Covered:

• 81-200 HP

• 0-80 HP

Types Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Original Equipment Tires

• Replacement/Aftermarket Tires

Applications Covered:

• Trailers

• Irrigation

• Self-Propelled Sprayers

• Loaders

• Combine Harvester

• Attachments/Implements

• Compact Line

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

