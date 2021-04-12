Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market is expected to reach $5.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market include Accruent, Archibus, AssetWorks, Causeway, Facilio, FSI (FM Solutions), IBM, MRI Software, Nuvolo, Oracle, Planon, Rapal, SAP, Service Works Global, Smartsheet, Spacewell, Tango, Trimble, VLogic Systems, and zLink.

Growing cloud-based application deployments, increasing competitiveness and workforce dynamics, and growing importance of corporate social responsibilities across the globe are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, unexplored benefits of facility and workplace management are hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/integrated-workplace-management-system-iwms-market/request-sample

The integrated workplace management system is a platform for software. It has different functional areas such as facilities management (operations, optimal utilization of facilities), sustainability and energy management, real estate management (acquisition, financial management, disposition of tangible property assets), maintenance management and capital project management (remodeling of facilities, development, design). Also, the integration of AI in an integrated workplace management system is generating higher demand for the automation process. It is beneficial for companies in efficiently utilizing the resources at the workplace.

Based on the end user, the manufacturing segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid technology implementation across the manufacturing vertical. Furthermore, the degree of competitiveness among organizations has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement efficient workplace solutions in their manufacturing facilities.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/integrated-workplace-management-system-iwms-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the new advancements and establishments of real estate and infrastructure sector. The region remains one of the fastest in the adoption of innovative technologies. Currently, the United States (US) holds the highest share in the integrated workplace management system market, due to increasing developments in smart building projects in the US. This has led to the use of IWMS solutions for space management, asset and maintenance management, and real estate and lease management. Most of the leading market players, such as IBM, Oracle, Trimble, Accruent, and Archibus, have their headquarters in this region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/integrated-workplace-management-system-iwms-market

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Offerings Covered:

• Services

• Solution

End Users Covered:

• Agriculture

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Chemical

• Education

• Energy

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Public Sector/Government

• Construction

• Retail

• Travel & Transportation

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com